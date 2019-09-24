Bemidji Career Academy Director Brian Stefanich, Assistant Director Jenny Fraley and Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz, receive a three-year financial sponsorship from Stittsworth Meats owner Mychal Stittsworth and distribution manager Corey Erickson, in support for the students in the Bemidji High School's Agriculture Career Academy. The funds will go to defray costs related to student transportation to their real work experience opportunities, Exploring Program, course tuition, uniforms and more, a release said.