KELLIHER, Minn. -- A Kelliher Public School senior who earlier this year earned $5,000 for her school with a winning video is at it again, this time seeking a $1,000 first prize.

Cede Waldo has produced a three-minute video that is entered in a contest sponsored by Clean Energy Resource Teams, a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul.

The contest featured videos that promote solar energy. Online voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. Click here to watch the video and cast your vote.

Waldo featured fellow Kelliher senior Riley Gilge, whose family has saved money with solar panels on their house. She also interviewed Andy Wells, whose Wells Technology business northwest of Bemidji has used solar technology for about seven years.

"In northern Minnesota solar technology is becoming more and more useful to fishermen, homeowners, renters and outdoorsmen," Waldo said in her introduction. "All around us we are surrounded by solar technology, but it is often hidden from view. Even on the road to Kelliher the sign that tells us if we are speeding or not is powered by solar technology."

The award winners will be announced Oct. 22 at the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association Gateway to Solar Conference in Minneapolis. Prizes for the top three winners will be $1,000, $600 and $400.

Last spring, Waldo competed against two large Twin Cities schools in the District Energy Sustainability Video Contest. She won the $5,000 grand prize for Kelliher Public School and brought attention to the issue of invasive species.

Her three-minute video on the sustainability of ecosystems in area lakes was one of three chosen to be finalists. The others were from White Bear Lake Area High School and St. Paul Highland Park Middle School.

All three finalists were invited to be District Energy’s guests at a St. Paul Saints baseball game on June 8. After Waldo was announced as the winner, her video was shown on the jumbo scoreboard and she was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game.