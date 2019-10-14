BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday with a number of events where faculty and students shared their experiences as Native Americans at both BSU and in the greater world.

In addition to the city of Bemidji, as well as a number of other entities across the country, BSU has moved away from recognizing the day as Columbus Day. Instead, they have used the day to recognize the Indigenous Peoples who lived on the continent both before and after Europeans arrived on the scene.

Former Minn. Gov. Mark Dayton declared the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day in 2016.

“We’re just tired of having to honor someone who killed thousands of our people,” Chissy Koch, outreach specialist at the American Indian Resource Center at BSU, said during at event on Monday.

Monday morning, staff from the AIRC spoke about the stigma that Native people often endure and how the faculty at BSU can better see to their needs. As part of that, both Koch and Anne Humphrey, interim director of the AIRC, talked about the need to move past the racial divide that often can separate Native Americans from the rest of the campus.

Humphrey said part of the way to do that is to listen to what Native people have to say through books, through social media or other outlets available.

“Really, on Indigenous Peoples' Day, what we want to celebrate is all the Indigenous voices around us,” Humphrey said.

In addition to Humphrey and Koch, BSU Professor John Gonzalez spoke on student development for American Indian students in Higher Education during a second session on Monday. Later in the day, students were set to take part in a peer-to-peer session where they could “share and discuss the American Indian student experience at BSU,” according to a release.

“It’s a matter of being able to connect with a person beyond the color that you’re looking at,” Koch said. “And that is something that we’ve been trying to break on this campus for over two decades.”