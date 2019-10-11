BEMIDJI-- As Jesse Prince came cruising through the Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon finish line to take home first place Saturday, he could be heard saying “Rain or snow, we still go.”

With freezing temperatures and snow flurries surrounding him, the 38-year-old Bemidji native broke the full marathon record with a time of 2:35:32, surpassing Brock Tesdahl’s record time of 2:36:35 from last year.

“This race is really special,” Prince said. “I’m from Bemidji. I grew up here, and I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life. I run up and down these trails every day.”

In 2017, Prince came in second place with a time of 2:44:44. But with extensive training -- and a determined mindset after a recent personal misfortune -- he was able to trim almost 10 minutes off his former time despite wintry conditions.

“I thought the weather was really going to affect things, but it didn’t too much because we’re Bemidji tough,” Prince said. “But for this one, I just really wanted to win for my dad.”

A few months ago, Prince’s father was diagnosed with bladder cancer and has since been going through chemotherapy.

“I really wanted to win this race for him, to be in my own town and to let him see me do that,” Prince said. “The last six miles were tough, but I just thought about him the whole way and said if he can do this, I can do this, too.”

Prince said that he intends to take his marathoning to new heights and plans on entering larger races, including those in Chicago and London.

Finishing second in the full marathon was Ricky Aulie of Breezy Point, Minn., with a time of 2:56:58. In third place was John Naegeli of Bemidji, finishing with a time of 3:04:56.

In the men’s half marathon, Landon Bruggeman of Brainerd finished first with a time of 1:23:34.

In the men’s 26K Lake Loop, Matthew Arbegast of Grand Forks, N.D., took first with a time of 1:45:04.