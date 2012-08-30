After taking first in the women’s Grand Forks Marathon in late September, the runner from Warren, Minn., also captured first in the women’s Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon on Saturday.

Will, who also won the women’s Blue Ox Marathon in 2016, finished with a time of 3:22:40.

“It felt super hard but it went really well,” Will said. “I ran the Grand Forks Marathon two weeks ago, so I knew that it was going to be on dead legs a little bit. I’ve felt dead, honestly, since mile six.”

With Blue Ox running conditions less than favorable this year, the 32-year-old said the weather was tough, but it also contributed to part of the excitement.

But for Will, it was her faith that helped her persevere through exhausted legs and bone-chilling elements.

“I always run with a scripture, a Bible verse on my hand. It was ‘Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always.’ I was praying that the last few miles,” Will said. “There’s a lot of quiet time on the course to reflect and pray and not think about the snow. But Bemidji’s awesome -- one of my favorites.”

Finishing second in the full marathon was Dexi Maxa of Bigfork, Minn., with a time of 3:26:20. Coming in third was Kelli Holmstrom of Roseville, Minn., with a time of 3:33:46.

For the women’s half marathon, Danielle Bartz of Bemidji finished first with a time of 1:32:32. In the 26K Lake Loop, Casey Hovland of North Branch, Minn., took first place with a finish of 1:45:32.