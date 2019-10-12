ESKO, Minn. — The Esko community is grieving the loss of a 15-year-old football player who died during a game Friday night, Oct. 11.

Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School student, died after collapsing during the Esko football team's game in Aitkin.

"The whole community and staff and players and students, we're all just sad about the news and our hearts go out to the family and we’re all thinking of him," Superintendent Aaron Fisher said. "Jackson was just a terrific young man and we all think very highly of him and we'll miss him greatly."

Pfister collapsed on the field during a varsity game against Aitkin High School and was transported by ambulance to Riverwood Healthcare Center in McGregor, according to the Aitkin Police Department. He died shortly after.

Grief support will be offered from 3-5 p.m. at Esko High School on Sunday for students, staff and others in the community, Fisher said. The football team gathered Saturday morning to support each other following Pfister's death.

Fisher said he's also arranging for grief counselors and local clergy to be available Monday morning when students and staff return to school.

The Aitkin Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death.