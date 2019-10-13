BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Center will be hosting a presentation at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, by Barb Schlichting called “Immigrant Snapchat.” The presentation will be of her inherited collection of postcards that tell the story of her family’s Norwegian heritage.

The postcards date back to the early 1900s and feature photos of places her relatives had visited, and conversations about everything from updates on how the crops were doing to recipes and details of births and funerals, a release said.

Schlichting learned so much about her heritage after getting the postcards translated and would like not only to share what she learned, but also have a discussion with those attending the presentation on their own heritage, the release said.

The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW. For questions, call (218) 751-8836.