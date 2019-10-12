BEMIDJI -- Marketplace Foods will hold its second annual Power of Pink promotion from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at their Bemidji location, 2000 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

This event includes a 50- foot power of pink ribbon cake that will be sold in eighth-sheet sections. Along with other pink baked goods including, cookies, cupcakes and donuts. In addition, 10% of all bakery sales made during regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Oct. 16 will be donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji, a release said.

The Power of Pink promotion began in Minot, N.D. in 2010 and has grown each year since, the release said. For more information about this event or to find out how to become involved this year or in future power of pink promotions, contact Betsy Cory, bakery manager and lead cake decorator, at Marketplace Foods, (218) 444-1400. This event is sponsored by Marketplace Foods along with RP Broadcasting, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Your Q FM.