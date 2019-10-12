BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji, First City and BSU/NTC Campus Lions Clubs in association with BSU football are sponsoring a free Children’s Vision Screening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Sanford Eye Services, 1611 Anne St. NW. Local eye care providers will be on hand to provide eye exams if needed and eyeglasses will be provided by Walman Optical at no charge to those in need. Members of the Beaver football team will be there to meet and greet the children. The annual Lions Game will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Chet Anderson Stadium when the Beavers play Winona State. The game starts at 1 p.m.