BEMIDJI -- Calvary Lutheran will host their annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. There will be a wide variety of crafts and goodies available for purchase, a release said. For more information, contact Donna Olson at (218) 444-2639, or stop by or call Calvary's office at (218) 751-1893.