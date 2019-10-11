CLEARBROOK -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will present “The Fight Against Tuberculosis” with Mary Krugerud at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Elim Brethren Church Clearbrook, 316 Fourth Ave. For more than 25 years, Krugerud’s meticulous research has made her the authority on a forgotten niche of state history: Minnesota’s long gone but once innovative network of tuberculosis sanatoriums, a release said.

More than 20,000 Minnesotans died from tuberculosis in the last dozen years of the 1800s when the state’s 1.75 million people totaled less than one-third of today’s population, the release said. Krugerud will talk about her books on the subject as she is the author of “Interrupted Lives: The History of Tuberculosis in Minnesota and Glen Lake Sanatorium” and “The Girl in Building C: The True Story of a Teenage Tuberculosis Patient.” Books will be available for purchase after the program.

NELL programs are free and open to all ages. For more information, contact Tamara Edevold, program coordinator at (218) 694-2856.