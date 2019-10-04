BEMIDJI -- In just a fraction of a school day, local students got to learn a little about dozens of different careers, from being a chef to serving in the military.

Bemidji Career Academies, a program within the Bemidji High School, hosted a career fair Friday, bringing more than 60 vendors and more than 120 representatives from around the area to meet with students.

Brian Stefanich, career academy director, said it was the school’s first career fair of its kind. Last year, school administrators went down to a fair in Brainerd and became inspired to host a similar event in Bemidji.

“We’ve never had a career fair like this,” Stefanich said. "This is the largest career fair we’ve ever had at the high school."

Students can take part in one or more of 18 different academies at the high school, an option that has only been around for the last few years. Six of those are new for the 2019-20 school year. According to its website, the academies “create unique learning opportunities for students and business/industry partners to collaborate.”

The academies at the high school include fields such as aerospace technology, agriculture, the culinary arts and law enforcement, among others. Roughly 45 percent of the school’s students are involved in at least one of the academies, equating to about 600 students.

While the Career Academy lets students get out into the real world to see different career paths, it reversed that on Friday by bringing the careers to the students. The employers at the fair included representatives from fields such as law enforcement, the military, business and higher education, among others.

At one booth, students were learning how to make crepes with employees from the restaurant “Red Stu” in downtown Bemidji.

The Bemidji Fire Department brought its ladder truck, and firefighters showed students how they are able to rescue people from trapped situations. By mid-morning, they tore the roof off a minivan, leaving its windshield shattered.

Behind the school, students could operate a backhoe simulator with the International Union of Operating Engineers. They’d sit in the driver’s seat and operate the controls similar to that from a real unit, only this time, it would move a small-scale backhoe that was sitting a few feet away.

While the fair was a chance for students to explore the various prospects in the job market, it also is a way for the employers to find much-needed talent.

“They start going down a (career) pathway. This broadens that pathway for them and starts to give them ideas for other opportunities,” Mary Eaton, of Greater Bemidji, said about the students. Eaton was at the job fair representing the Minnesota Innovation Initiative. “The race for talent is a real challenge for our area manufacturers and technical companies.”



