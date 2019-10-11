BEMIDJI -- The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe recently clarified its relationship with the U.S. Forest Service regarding how the two entities care for and manage the portion of the Chippewa National Forest that lies within the boundaries of the band’s reservation.

The two groups signed a new memorandum of understanding Oct. 4. It outlines how the band the the forest service will work together with the goal of becoming “pull partners in the conservation of this shared landscape,” according to the document.

“The overlap of boundaries and jurisdiction provides us with an opportunity to implement shared stewardship practices and enhance our partnership with the Band,” said Bob Lueckel, USDA forest service acting regional forester.

Overall, the Chippewa National Forest includes approximately 1.6 million acres. The U.S. Forest Service manages 672,167 acres, and 44 percent of that overlaps with the Leech Lake Reservation.

In addition to indicating that the band will work with the forest service on the management of the forest, the memo also reiterates a number of tribal rights. For example, the document says that “all decisions should expressly recognize the band’s rights to self-governance; and its right to hunt, fish, and gather on Forest Service lands.”

The two groups had signed a previous MOU in 2013. The need for a new document came around when a former chairwoman for the band wrote a letter to the forest service in 2016 with concerns about the management of the forest.

In the letter, former tribal chairwoman Carri Jones said that “the current timber harvest levels are unsustainable,” and that the Chippewa National Forest “is one of the most commercialized forests in the nation.”

Jones explained in her letter that the management of the forest has impacted its ecological diversity. As a result of the overharvesting of the forest, Jones said much of the area has been converted to monotypic aspen and red pine.

“Both of these are very simple communities that do not support the diversity of wildlife and the plants that have been important to our culture,” Jones said in the letter.

Although not one of the parties named in the document, The Minnesota Forest Industries released a statement, supporting the renewed agreement between the band and the forest service. While acknowledging that the forest needs “to meet certain habitat expectations of the band,” the statement also indicated that it expect the harvestation of the forest to resume.

“Chippewa National Forest timber production has been held back for several years as they worked on this MOU,” MFI Director of Forest Policy Rick Horton said. “With the MOU in place, we encourage the Forest Service to increase timber harvests to make up for past lost volume and catch up on Forest Plan young forest habitat goals.”