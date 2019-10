BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Activity Center will host a flu shot clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17. Most insurance accepted, have insurance card available for copy. The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW. For questions, call (218) 751-8836.