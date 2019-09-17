PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong will present Polly Scotland speaking on “Vietnam Today” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Park Theatre, 107 Main Ave. S. Attendees can experience Lee and Polly Scotland’s 13-day adventure from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) to Siem Reap along the muddy waters of the Mekong and Tonle Sap Rivers, a release said. Get a first-hand glimpse of life today for the people of Vietnam as they move past the destruction of war and the people of Cambodia as they recover from Pol Pot’s reign of terror, the release said. The program is open to the public, free of charge and is handicap accessible.