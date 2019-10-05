BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club will commence trail-clearing season at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Three Island Park, 7015 3 Island Rd. NE. Participants can meet in the old north parking lot and will be directed to trail sections by Mark Walters and Bruce Slinkman. Everyone is welcome. Additional trail clearing dates are set for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Movil Maze, and at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Buena Vista Ski Area. It is recommended to wear quick-drying clothing that will allow you to easily maneuver wooded trails with enclosed footwear. Anyone who has pruning shears or loppers, please bring them. Ending times will vary based on the number of participants.