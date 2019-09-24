BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host Todd Johnson, District Engineer Supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Health Drinking Water Protection Section, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Johnson will be talking about drinking water in Minnesota, where it comes from and how it is monitored and regulated, a release said. He will also touch on how the water supply for the city of Bemidji and other communities in the state have been impacted by a group of chemicals called PFAS, the release said.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with refreshments served. There will be time for questions following the program. Check Facebook by 8 a.m. for weather related announcements.