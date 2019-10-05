BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will present its annual Fall Fundraising Gala: "Dining & Dancing in a Decade (1920s)," featuring keynote speaker and historian Arn Kind, presenting on "The History of Prohibition."

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. There will be a social hour from 5:30 to 6 p.m.; dinner from 6 to 7 p.m.; a presentation from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; and dancing starting at 9 p.m.

Kind has been an educator for 38 years, both in the classroom and through his presentations to young people and adults of all ages, a release said. Kind's unique performances are popular in a multitude of venues: from library and classroom seminars at elementary, middle and high schools to immersive lectures at the university level, as well as summer camps, historical reenactments and festivals, the release said.

Tickets are $60, and include a choice of beef tips or vegetarian lasagna, plus salad, roll, coffee and dessert. They can be purchased at the Great Northern Depot, over the phone with a credit card by calling (218) 444-3376, or online at https://squareup.com/store/beltramihistory/item/annual-fall-fundraiser.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the occasion and wear their best pin striped suits or flapper dresses. Period accessories will be available, as will a photo station for keepsake snapshots.

Music will be provided by a Bemidji High School Jazz Combo. The event is sponsored by Sanford Health, all proceeds will go to help keep the history center open to students, researches and all visitors to Bemidji, the release said.

For more information, contact the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376, located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.