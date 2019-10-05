BEMIDJI -- The new four-entity group Bemidji Alliance has launched a website giving the public another avenue to learn more about the organization's goals.

The Bemidji Alliance is a partnership between Greater Bemidji Economic Development, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Bemidji and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance. The gropu was formed to build prosperity for the Bemidji community.

At the new website, bemidjialliance.org, the group provides details on its mission, a list of members on the leadership council and links to each of the four member organizations.

According to the website, the group is looking to help the region set a strategic direction and develop a collective plan of action for regional growth.