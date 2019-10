BEMIDJI -- Aardahl Lutheran Church will hold their annual lutefisk supper from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the church, 2920 Van Buren Ave. Take out meals are available also. A variety of musical groups will provide entertainment. The supper consists of lutefisk, lefse, meatballs and gravy, potatoes, corn, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Cost for the supper is $16.50 for adults and $7 for children. There will be packaged lefse for sale also. The facilities are handicap accessible.