Paul Bunyan Communication's GigaZone has now expanded to the Big Falls area, including internet speeds up to a gigabit per second.

The GigaZone is currently available to over 35,500 locations, making it one of the largest rural all-fiber optic networks in the United States, a release said. Check out this online map to see the current areas the GigaZone covers, as well as those that will be constructed and upgraded in the future: http://paulbunyan.net/gigazone/map.

Members who subscribe to GigaZone Broadband can also add PBTV Fusion and/or low cost unlimited long distance service. All current service options also remain available to cooperative members within the GigaZone, the release said.