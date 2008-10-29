BEMIDJI -- The 20th annual Senior Community Clean Up Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, with volunteer registration and continental breakfast at the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Senior Community Clean Up Day is available for senior citizens 60 years of age and older or people living with a disability that reside within the Bemidji city limits. Help is available free of charge with priority given to those who are home bound or are physically unable to perform the work themselves, a release said. The deadline to request assistance is Friday, Oct. 11. To make a request, call (218) 333-8261.