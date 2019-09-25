BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue will hold a Fall Harvest Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Bluebelle Event Venue, 4710 Jacks Road NW.

The gala will feature a dinner catered by Minnesota Nice Cafe, a presentation by Christine Coughlin, director of the Humane Society of Minnesota, auctions and raffles and other activities.

Tickets are $50 if purchased in advance, or $60 at the door.

Tickets can be bought at the shelter or online through the Facebook event page. Various sponsorship levels are available, which includes dinner tickets, wine and a swag bag for each person at the table.

Sponsor businesses will be promoted on GRR website, social media, and at the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the work of Great River Rescue to save, care for, and find homes for companion animals, a release said. Dinner and raffle tickets are on sale now.

Great River Rescue is located at 1612 Carr Lake Rd. and is open from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.