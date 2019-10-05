WALKER -- The fourth annual Walker Wedding Showcase Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Northern Lights Event Center, 6800 Y Frontage Road NW.

The expo brings together a wide range of wedding fashions, accessories, products and services including wedding apparel, wedding venues, lodging, DJs and entertainment, floral services, wedding officiants, caterers, housewares and much more, a release said.

The highlight of the event will be a bridal show presented by Arlene’s Bridal and Tuxedo Shop of Brainerd, featuring models dressed in bridal gowns, gowns for attendants, mothers-of-the-bride and flower girls. A narrator will announce the three bridal show “sets,” the release said.

Toward the end of the expo, drawings will be held for two grand prizes, including a $500 vendor voucher (or two-$250 vendor vouchers, if the bride-to-be so chooses), offered by co-sponsor The Pilot-Independent. Co-sponsor Northern Lights Event Center will offer a package prize of a free one-night jacuzzi room stay (valued at $160) and a $75 dinner certificate for Dancing Fire Restaurant.

For more information, including how to be a vendor, contact the Pilot-Independent at (218) 547-1000.