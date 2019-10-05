As the media and technology continues evolving, journalism is changing as well.

To that end, Bemidji Pioneer officials have announced that the newspaper on Tuesday will implement a new "digital membership model," embracing both its digital website, www.bemidjipioneer.com, and its print products, The Bemidji Pioneer and The Buyline.

While the Pioneer's content used to be published exclusively in the printed paper daily five times a week, the newsroom now publishes throughout every day via our digital channels -- mobile, tablet, web or email newsletters -- while recently switching to a twice-a-week print model.

As part of this transition, The Pioneer and www.bemidjipioneer.com’s newsroom already is shifting to a digital-first model representing the future vision of the company's content direction. This membership model will provide users with an all-encompassing experience with The Bemidji Pioneer and Forum Communications Co.

“We’ve watched as our digital audience continues to grow, and we are ready to meet their increased interest,” said Editor Matt Cory. “This has shifted our focus from traditional news-gathering to a digital-first organization.”

Beginning Tuesday afternoon, The Bemidji Pioneer and www.bemidjipioneer.com will implement the digital membership model, which will provide reader access to www.bemidjipioneer.com content behind a paywall.

Readers will also gain digital access to all Forum Communications Co. newspapers in the upper Midwest. This membership will include digital and archive access to Forum Communications Co. daily newspapers in Duluth, Brainerd, Fargo, Grand Forks, Willmar, as well as other community newspapers, such as Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, Hastings, Red Wing and Wadena.

As digital readership continues growing, it's important that our newspaper seek support from those who are engaging in our content via our digital channels. Our digital membership model will allow bemidjipioneer.com to provide a limited amount of content for free while encouraging those consuming the most content to support our news organization efforts.

The Pioneer is joining other Minnesota newspapers — such as the StarTribune of Minneapolis, the St. Paul Pioneer Press and the Mankato Free Press — and sister Forum Communications Co. newspapers, including the Duluth News-Tribune and the Rochester Post-Bulletin, requiring non-subscribers to be prompted to pay to read stories on their websites.

All current print and digital subscribers' accounts will transfer to this digital membership model. Digital access is included with your print subscription. All members need to do is activate that access is go to bemidjipioneer.com/activate and follow the steps on the screen.

The cost of membership will depend on the offering you choose. We have digital-only membership as low as 99 cents for the first month and digital+print membership at a range of price points. To see specific offers available, go to bemidjipioneer.com/subscribe.