BAUDETTE -- A benefit will be held or Roger Goble to help with his stroke recovery costs. A spaghetti dinner, including salad bar, breadsticks, and desserts, will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Moose Lodge, 103 Main St., Baudette. There is no set charge; all donations are appreciated.

Jim Thompson and Layton Wahl will be providing music during the evening. There will also be a variety of silent auction and raffle items that were donated for this event. Some of the auction items are already listed at https://tinyurl.com/rogers-expenses . The online auction will close at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, and the results will be announced during the evening.

Roger unexpectedly had a stroke in January, the right side of his brain suffered extensive damage, causing him to lose movement on the left side of his body. He has been working diligently to recover his left arm and leg functions, and he expects to be receiving therapy three times a week through the coming winter. He and his wife, Vicki, have been living in Bemidji while he undergoes treatment.

Benefit proceeds will be used to defray stroke-related expenses not covered by insurance.