BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present “Keep the Memories, Clear the Clutter” from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Sara Zimmerman of Dandelion Vault will provide solutions for keeping the memories while clearing the clutter, by creating and organizing digital files that are accessible at any time, a release said.