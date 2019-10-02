BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host Journey to the “Land of the Rising Sun” with Linda Nordlund at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Faith Lutheran Church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW. The program is free and open to all ages.

Nordlund travelled to Japan in March and April of 2017 and will share about her experiences. She will share about Japan’s culture and cuisine, her time in Tokyo, viewing Mount Fuji, visiting mountain gassho style villages, exploring Kanazawa, castles and gardens, visiting a local Japanese family, and much more, the release said. An accomplished photographer, Nordlund combines her photos with detailed information and history about the places she visited.

NELL programs will continue each Wednesday through Nov. 6. The events begin with coffee at 9 a.m. followed by the program at 9:30 a.m. Programs are free of charge, however donations are encouraged, a release said. For more information, call (218) 694-2856, or pick up a program at the first event.