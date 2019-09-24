PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Janice Springer with her program “From Minnesota North Woods to Santiago de Compostela: A tale of hiking the Camino” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Park Theatre,107 Main Ave. S.

Springer will share with attendees a journey that began among this area of the North Country Trail and ended up in Spain, a release said. Most sources focus the planning for and experience of the Camino pilgrimage encourage a spiritual or soul searching frame of mind, the release said. The program is free, open to the public and handicap accessible.