BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Carnegie Library invites the community to join them for an opportunity to see the restored Carnegie Library. An open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Carnegie in Library Park. People will be able to tour the library and see the results of the restoration project.

The Carnegie’s upper level is now available to the community for rentals through the City Parks Department. The lower level has two offices with tenants already in place. And “Storytime at the Carnegie,” a new reading program for children, is now offered every Monday morning at the library.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthecarnegie.org or find them on Facebook.