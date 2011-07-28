BEMIDJI -- It won't be long before Bemidji toddler Jane Comfort is cruising around in her new ride.

That's because a recent fundraiser brought in enough support to buy the disabled 2-year-old a motorized chair that will enable her to get around easier at the family's home.

Jane's mother, Megan Comfort, said many people showed up to support her and her husband's daughter.

"There were people who were complete strangers to us; there were people we haven't seen for years -- it seemed like people kind of came out of the woodwork just to show Jane support," Megan Comfort said. "It was pretty amazing."

Megan Comfort said the fundraiser at Lazy Jack's, which was held Sept. 15, brought in more than enough to purchase the chair. She said they plan to put the additional funds in savings and eventually put it toward a handicap-accessible vehicle once Jane grows older.

Jane already is able to use a manual wheelchair, but the new motorized chair will operate on tracks, allowing her to navigate terrain she wasn't able to before.

Jane was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, which essentially attacks the part of a person's nervous system that controls muscle movement. The Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for the disease shortly before Jane was born, which has allowed her to begin her recovery process.



