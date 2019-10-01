BEMIDJI -- Climate Solutions is having a Community Panel Presentation from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Rd. NE.

The public is invited to this community presentation about climate change and climate solutions. Guest presenters include Greg Gust from the National Weather Service, Rebecca Romsdahl from Earth System Science and Policy at UND and Sam Reed Forests and Carbon from UMN or Ray Higgens from Timber Producers Association. A social hour will start at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers, the presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and will end at 8:30 p.m.