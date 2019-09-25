10 years ago

October 2, 2009 -- The acting administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency is proud she graduated from Bemidji State University. Michele M. Leonhart, who graduated from BSU with a degree in criminal justice, addressed about 50 people during an Alumni Homecoming Lecture at Hagg-Sauer Hall. She is the recipient of the 2009 BSU Outstanding Alumni Award.

25 years ago

October 2, 1994 -- When Harold Peters' wife died of Alzheimer's disease, the support group he helped found was still in its infancy. "People didn't know much about the disease," the retired Bemidji State University professor said. The support groups received a financial boost from about 65 people who marched in Bemidji's first Alzheimer's Association Memory Walk.

50 years ago

October 2, 1969 -- The Bemidji Hospital has received a three-year Certificate of Accreditation from the Board of Commissioners. Hospital staff was notified by Dr. John PerterfieId, director of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Hospitals. The commission also commended the hospital for obtaining Dr. WohIfeil, pathologist and Dr. Idstrom, radiologist.

100 years ago

October 2, 1919 -- Mrs. Sears, whose sentence was deferred when the convicted liquor selling clan was sentenced in the district court, was given her penalty on a violation of the liquor laws in the old Stockholm joint. She was given a fine of $100, and assessed the costs of $101, and sentenced to 30 days in the county jail, 60 days more if fine and costs not paid.