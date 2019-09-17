HAGALI TOWNSHIP -- A search party located an elderly woman Tuesday morning after she had been missing all night.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office received a report about the 81-year-old woman at approximately 9 p.m. Monday from a family member. They said the woman, who suffers from "a dementia-related illness" was missing in the 22000 block of Everts Road Northeast (County Road 23) in Hagali Township, approximately 19 miles northeast of Bemidji.

The woman had been alone for roughly 10 minutes when she wandered off, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The family and neighbors searched for roughly an hour before reporting the woman missing.

The initial search team, which included a K9 unit, searched for roughly two hours but was unable to find the woman. A larger search team was then assembled, which included the sheriff's office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Department of Natural Resources and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The search party used a forward looking infrared equipped drone, but air support was not available due to the inclement weather, the release said.

At approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday a neighbor found the woman roughly a mile and a half from where she went missing. She had fallen into a wooded ravine and was unable to get out.

The release from the sheriff's office said she was "alert and talkative and treated for hypothermia." She was transported by ambulance to Sanford Bemidji.

Overnight temperatures were about 35 degrees in the area, according to the National Weather Service website.