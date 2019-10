BEMIDJI -- Pat Donnay, a political science professor at BSU, will be the featured speaker at the Bemidji Indivisible gathering at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Beltrami Electric community room, 4111 Technology Drive NW. He will focus on the nature of the impeachment process and give a synopsis of the “whistleblower” allegations. Audience questions and discussion will follow. The public is invited to attend.