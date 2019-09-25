BENA, Minn.— A trailer door creeps open and the gruesome sound of a child’s wails meets your ears. Crunching, grinding noises follow and it becomes clear that someone-- or perhaps, something-- is gnawing on bones. As you move closer, a foreboding musty odor seeps out of the entrance and twinges your nose hairs.

Despite every instinct roaring inside of you to descend the trailer stairs, one foot steps over the threshold. But it’s too late.

NightScreams has you and is eager to exploit your darkest fears, so be prepared to scream.

“Crying and screaming are great, but it’s actually a goal of ours to have people pee their pants,” Arnold and Matthew Dahl-Wooley, the creative minds behind NightScreams, said. “All the staff wait for that one call over our walkie talkies: ‘We have a pee-er, somebody threw up or somebody collapsed.’”

Rated the third scariest haunted attraction in the state by Minnesota Haunted Houses-- the de facto resource for all things terror-related-- NightScreams is gearing up for another spooky Halloween season, and the Big Winnie General Store owners said it’s their creepiest one yet.

With Pennywise, the demonic clown from Stephen King’s “It” franchise, reclaiming its grasp on a new generation of horror-lovers in recent years, the Dahl-Wooleys decided to make its presence a theme of inspiration in their upcoming haunted attraction.

“What we’re finding is the first thing a majority of people ask is ‘Are there clowns here?’ And we say there are, and they freak out. Everyone is freaked out by clowns for some reason,” Matthew said. “Now, the first house is all clowns this year. It’s a circus and Pennywise is right in the center of that.”

Attendees can also expect to cross paths with other horror characters including Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th,” Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” the Creeper from “Jeepers Creepers,” Chucky from “Child’s Play” and an assortment of zombies from “The Walking Dead.”

Camp Crystal Lake and a zombie-infested military base were added to the attraction last year, but the couple said this season’s NightScreams is all about “bumping up” what’s popular.

“We change it up every year. We want to make sure that when people go through it’s a new experience,” Arnold said. “And even in the same year, as you go through, there’s still going to be differences because things run on a cycle, and we have different actors each day.”

“A lot of times it’s not just changing, it’s upgrading,” Matthew added. “Better effects, better sound, better makeup, better everything.”

The beginning

When the Dahl-Wooleys moved back to Minnesota from Oregon, revitalizing the Big Winnie General Store and its campgrounds wasn’t their only goal in sight.

With hopes to give back to their Leech Lake community -- coupled with their tendency to over decorate for the holidays -- the Dahl-Wooleys developed the NightScreams concept about 10 years ago.

“It was really simplified back then,” Arnold said. “We had stickers that looked like scars and a plastic maze out back.”

But for the Universal Studios enthusiasts, simple wasn’t good enough, so they took a deep dive into horror attraction research.

“We’re completely self-taught. YouTube tutorials are the best thing in the world,” Arnold said. “We went from a CD player and stickers to a computer-run system and Universal Studios-style special effects and makeup.”

And with just around 200 attendees at NightScreams their opening year, the Dahl-Wooleys now expect a 3,000 person turnout for the upcoming season.

Some of those attendees, which the Dahl-Wooleys call “haunted house connoisseurs,” drive two to six hours from the Twin Cities, Duluth and even out-of-state to walk -- or maybe run -- their way through the attraction.

As for the rest of the attendants, they’re mainly just locals.

“The kids around town scrape up their change, and some will be here the first night we open and then be back every night after,” Arnold said.

In past years, school districts in the Leech Lake area bought packs of tickets in advance and distributed them to kids on the reservation.

Arnold, a Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe member, said he understands the struggle of watching and hearing about extravagant holiday events yet having them just out of reach.

“I had meager means when I was younger, so it was always like those things were never going to happen for me,” Arnold said. “But we wanted to be the cheapest you can possibly be while also having the best effects you can possibly get. Now it’s one of the scariest and most intense events, and it’s affordable for the area because it’s just a few bucks.”

A study in fear

Set along the woods in the back corner of their Big Winnie General Store property, NightScreams appears “rustic and rundown” comprised of a set of eerily painted old mobile homes and a trail that snakes its way through the trees.

A set-up that would appear unsettling to many by looks alone, NightScreams has a supernatural energy that amps up the terror for visitors, the Dahl-Wooleys said.

The store, a federally recognized Historical Landmark with remnants of a German prisoner-of-war camp from World War II on its property, is a hotbed for the paranormal, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by those who shop and work under its roof.

But the Dahl-Wooleys said unusual activity spans beyond the store and into their haunted attraction.

“Employees have always noticed talking in the store, footsteps going up and down stairs and the smell of my grandmother's perfume,” Arnold said. “A paranormal group came out and did an investigation and caught images of floating orbs where the camp was, and that’s about where we do NightScreams.”

However, many NightScreams devotees would agree the real scares come from the intricately made-up actors and their special effects make-up jobs.

From a slit throat to a shotgun blast to the face, actors receive startlingly realistic guises to accompany their spooky dispositions.

“I have a friend who’s a producer in Hollywood, and she does television shows like “The Walking Dead,” Matthew said. “She saw some of our work and said the next time she’s working on the show, she’s flying us out and we’re helping do makeup.”

After almost a decade in the scaring business, the Dahl-Wooleys said they’ve seen every reaction to fear from asthma attacks to hostile jabs at their work.

“Saying negative things can be a coping mechanism,” Arnold said.

While some attendees scream freely or giggle nervously, the couple said they find the biggest distinction between male and female customers in response to fear.

“Men are bigger babies than women,” Matthew said. “They try to hold it together and be a manly man, but we’ve seen it all. They’re the first to run.”

The end?

As Leech Lake tourism continues to grow, the Dahl-Wooleys admit they have a weighty decision to make regarding the longevity of NightScreams.

“Our resort has grown by leaps and bounds, and now we’re at the point where we possibly want to develop the land,” Matthew said. “It might be our last year doing NightScreams. We don’t know, though, we’re still debating it.”

With waiting lists growing by the day for their campground and RV park, the Dahl-Wooleys said their daily business has potential for expansion, and they don’t know how much longer they want to hold off on its development.

“NightScreams in the middle of prime real estate-- not exactly ideal,” Arnold said.

But they hope there may be a solution.

“What we would like to see happen is we sell NightScreams, including the domain, rights to it, costumes, makeup, sets, props, everything,” Matthew said. “We would want someone to move it onto a local farm, and they can grow it because it’s lucrative.”

“If you have the land to do it, you could turn it into the next Haunted Ship or Trail of Terror,” Arnold added. “But we want the original goal of NightScreams to remain: local, affordable and family friendly.”

The Dahl-Wooleys acknowledge that some nights are tough for the attraction because they have difficulty finding actors. They typically only have 10 to 20 actors per night when closer to 30 would be best.

“We’re not growing it the way it could grow,” Matthew said. “People always say that our attraction isn’t long enough, and it needs to be bigger, but there are reasons it’s not bigger. If you know the industry, a horror attraction is usually 45 minutes and you spend $25 and wait in line for 5 hours. With ours, that isn’t the case.”

As NightScreams prepares for its opening night on Friday, Oct. 4, the Dahl-Wooleys said the future of their haunted attraction will be taken day by day.

For now, they look forward to revealing the work they’ve accomplished on their “little piece of Hollywood,” which has become a Halloween tradition for the Leech Lake community throughout the years.

“Our hope is that when people get here they really appreciate the amount of effort it takes to put on an attraction like this while making sure it’s accessible to all families of all financial means,” the Dahl-Wooleys said. “There’s always something In NightScreams that’s going to scare somebody. Each person who comes is going to get something out of it.”

Feeling courageous about visiting NightScreams? Here are some things to know:

What: NightScreams

When: Open every Friday and Saturday including Halloween.

Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 and 31. Also, Nov. 1 and 2.

Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 1510 U.S. HWY 2 in Bena. Between Bemidji and Grand Rapids.

Price: Tickets are $8. Wand of Protection is $2.

Online: nightscreams.org

Rules:

Don’t touch the actors.

No flashlights or cellphone lights. Phones will be confiscated.

Leave valuables locked in your car or secure them on your person so they can’t fall out. NightScreams doesn’t shut down for lost items.

No refunds given.

Recommended for ages 12 and older.

If coming with a large group, break into smaller groups of six people or less.

Don’t bring your own Wand of Protection glowstick. NightScreams specially orders them, and actors know the difference. They only protect one individual, not groups.





Events in Bemidji that’ll help get you in the Halloween spirit:

‘Bark N Boo’ event at Nymore Dog Park

Celebrate Halloween this year with your dog and the Parks and Recreation Department from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE. Bring your pup all dressed up for some Halloween fun, a release said. There will be a doggie costume contest at 5:30 p.m., along with games, prizes and a treat bag. Cost is $6 per dog. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or (218) 333-1859.

Boo Bash Halloween Dance

The city of Bemidji will hold a Boo Bash Halloween Dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive S. Everyone is invited to come dressed in costume. There will be dancing, dinner, and Halloween crafts, a release said. This is a family friendly event so attendees are asked to make sure their outfits are not too scary, the release said. There will also be a costume contest with prizes. Must pre-register to attend. Cost is $23 per participant, free for children under four. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

Boo Dash 5K Fun Run/Walk

The annual Boo Dash 5k Fun Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at City Park on the Montebello Ski Trail. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. Costumes are strongly encouraged. Pre-registration cost is $15, and $20 on race day. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1859.

Sanford Boo to the Flu event

Sanford invites the public to join them for flu shots and Halloween fun from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Sanford Children’s Clinic, 1611 Anne St. NW. Keep the family protected this season by saying “Boo to the Flu” with a flu vaccination and some spooky good fun, a release said. Costumes are welcome as attendees discover what excitement lurks in the clinic. Call (218) 333-4710 to make an appointment. Vaccines available to children ages 6 months to 18 years old and parents. There will be a mini pumpkin patch, Sanford Children’s treat bags for the first 300 children, a coloring station and a Halloween fun, the release said. The Children’s Clinic will be closed from 2 to 6 p.m. for the event.

United Methodist to hold Trunk or Treat

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji United Methodist Church is holding its annual “Trunk or Treat” event 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at the church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Church members will decorate their cars and hand out treats as a safe and fun way for children to celebrate the holiday. Chili will also be served. The event is free and open to the public.

If you have an event, send information to news@bemidjipioneer.com.







