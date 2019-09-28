10 years ago

September 29, 2009 -- BSU, two-time defending College Hockey America regular-season champions and winner of the 2009 CHA Tournament, was selected as the favorite to claim the 2009-2010 CHA regular season title. Matt Read and Brad Hunt were named to the Preseason All-CHA Team and Read was a unanimous choice for Preseason Player of the Year.

25 years ago

September 29, 1994 -- Due to a mass resignation of volunteers, the Blackduck Ambulance Co. is in danger of losing its state charter. The company is down to full-time coordinator, Sharon Brekke and six volunteer EMTs. The Blackduck City Council has taken emergency steps to save the service by hiring three part-time EMTs and has contracted to train 14 new volunteers.

50 years ago

September 29, 1969 -- The Bemidji Lions Club will stage its annual light bulb sale. Lions Club members will go door-to-door selling the bulbs. Persons are asked to cooperate by leaving their porch lights on if they want to purchase bulbs. Proceeds of the sale will be devoted to a three-year project to build a research wing addition to the University of Minnesota eye clinic.

100 years ago

September 29, 1919 -- In sentencing convicted liquor and gambling violators in district court, Judge C. W. Stanton took the opportunity to flay the police force and executive authorities of the city of Bemidji. He asserted that in all the cases no hand of the police was seen in any manner, and that city executives condoned the practices for which the accused were convicted.



