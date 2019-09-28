BEMIDJI -- Distribution day for the annual United Way of the Bemidji Area’s Coats for the Community will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Any person in need is welcome to come to the church and collect winter items.

The coat drive is one of United Way’s community impact initiatives aimed to help meet the basic needs of those who may otherwise have to go without, while also helping families become more financially stable, a release said.

You can help keep your neighbors warm and drop off your donation at either Lueken's North or South location, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s East Lobby, Dress Club Cleaners or JC Penney's. Donations are accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 2.



