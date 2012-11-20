BEMIDJI -- It may not be as old as the university itself, but this year’s homecoming celebration will still be one for the history books as professors, students, and alumni mark the beginning of the second century for the school.

Under the banner “Home for the 100th,” homecoming will span from Monday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 6, and will will include moments to commemorate the milestone for the university as well as all the usual homecoming festivities.

The first homecoming at what was then “Bemidji Teachers College” began in 1927, nearly a decade after the school’s founding in 1919. Former BSU History Professor Art Lee wrote about the event briefly in his history of the school, “University in the Pines.”

In the book about Bemidji State, Lee quoted the school newspaper, “The Northern Student,” about that first homecoming experience:

“At twelve o’clock the day of the game, the college students including the members of the football squad assembled in front of the high school building, some afoot, others in decorated cars, and led by a pep band, paraded through the downtown district. Then came the big game. The whistle blew at three o’clock and the game was on. In a short time one thousand fans present saw the seasoned St. Cloud team carry the ball over our goal line…”

While there may be a few years to come before the university’s homecoming celebration turns 100 years old, there will be a couple moments this week to recognize the fact that the university is entering its second century of educating students, both local and from around the world.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, snippets from throughout the decades will be put into a time capsule that will be buried near the Lower Hobson Memorial Union. The capsule will include a copy of “The University in the Pines.” It also will include a number of student writings, among other items.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, they will light the fireplace outside the Lower Hobson Union, and it will stay lit until after the Carl Thompson Memorial Concert on Sunday, Oct. 6, marking the end of homecoming.

Aside from the special features of this unique homecoming week, Home for the 100th also will include all the trademarks that have come to be associated with the celebration on a yearly basis. A parade will be held Saturday, although it will take a different route, going through campus on Birchmont Drive. Then, the BSU Beavers will take on Augustana on Saturday for the annual football game.

While the game itself may be the same, the age of technology has made it a lot easier to follow the action today than it was in the 1920s when that first homecoming took place. During a meeting of the alumni association, the members voted to telegraph the result of the first homecoming game to President Manfred Deputy, who was on the East Coast at the time.

“In view of the 26 to 6 loss, one wonders if it was carried out,” Lee wrote about the association’s decision to telegraph the college president.



