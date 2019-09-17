BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will host speaker David Jones as he shares “Prohibition: The Grand Misadventure” at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the McIntosh Community Center, 115 NW Broadway. The program is free and open to all ages.

During the 1920s the United States entered a period during which the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors was banned, a release said. Many prohibition supporters felt that the passage of the 18th Amendment would bring about law and order and restore the family. However, numerous unintended consequences make this period one of the most fascinating misadventures of all time, the release said.

NELL programs will continue each Wednesday through Nov. 6. The events begin with coffee at 9 a.m. followed by the program at 9:30 a.m. Programs are free of charge, however donations are encouraged, a release said. For more information, call (218) 694-2856, or pick up a program at the first event.



