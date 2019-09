BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji will hold an after school nature club for children ages 5-11, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 20, in the multi-use building at City Park.

Games, crafts and activities will be all nature based. Cost is $30 for all eight weeks. Limited space available. Snack will be provided. For more information, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.