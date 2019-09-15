HUBBARD COUNTY -- Beginning Oct. 1, visitors to the Hubbard County Government Center will be asked to undergo a security screening when entering the Government Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors with a disability or medical condition that prevents them from passing through a metal detector will need to notify security personnel of the condition to allow for alternative screening,a release said.
The following is a list of prohibited items allowed in the Hubbard County Government Center:
- Firearms with the following exceptions: A licensed peace officer or military person on active duty and on official business; A person with a permit to carry who notifies the sheriff or the commissioner of public safety that they intend to carry in the courthouse; A person who possesses a dangerous weapon to use at trial/hearings with advanced notice to the sheriff or commissioner of public safety; A person who possesses a dangerous weapon with the express consent of the county sheriff.
- Knives, bladed instruments or cutting tools (any size).
- Electronic incapacitation devices.
- Chemical incapacitation sprays.
- Explosives.
- Ammunition.
- Combustible or flammable liquid.
- Any other item designed or carried as a weapon capable of producing death or great bodily harm.
- Any replica or toy version of the above listed items.
- Any item which is illegal to possess under Minnesota law.
Also, in the courts area, in addition to all items listed above:
- No firearms unless being carried by a licensed peace officer on active duty and on official business.
- No cameras or electronic recording devices, digital audio players and or recorders, cellular phones, electronic organizers, Bluetooth headsets, smart watches and laptop computers.
- No food and/or drink is allowed in the courtrooms.