HUBBARD COUNTY -- Beginning Oct. 1, visitors to the Hubbard County Government Center will be asked to undergo a security screening when entering the Government Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors with a disability or medical condition that prevents them from passing through a metal detector will need to notify security personnel of the condition to allow for alternative screening,a release said.

The following is a list of prohibited items allowed in the Hubbard County Government Center:

  • Firearms with the following exceptions: A licensed peace officer or military person on active duty and on official business; A person with a permit to carry who notifies the sheriff or the commissioner of public safety that they intend to carry in the courthouse; A person who possesses a dangerous weapon to use at trial/hearings with advanced notice to the sheriff or commissioner of public safety; A person who possesses a dangerous weapon with the express consent of the county sheriff.
  • Knives, bladed instruments or cutting tools (any size).
  • Electronic incapacitation devices.
  • Chemical incapacitation sprays.
  • Explosives.
  • Ammunition.
  • Combustible or flammable liquid.
  • Any other item designed or carried as a weapon capable of producing death or great bodily harm.
  • Any replica or toy version of the above listed items.
  • Any item which is illegal to possess under Minnesota law.

Also, in the courts area, in addition to all items listed above:

  • No firearms unless being carried by a licensed peace officer on active duty and on official business.
  • No cameras or electronic recording devices, digital audio players and or recorders, cellular phones, electronic organizers, Bluetooth headsets, smart watches and laptop computers.
  • No food and/or drink is allowed in the courtrooms.