HUBBARD COUNTY -- Beginning Oct. 1, visitors to the Hubbard County Government Center will be asked to undergo a security screening when entering the Government Center, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors with a disability or medical condition that prevents them from passing through a metal detector will need to notify security personnel of the condition to allow for alternative screening,a release said.

The following is a list of prohibited items allowed in the Hubbard County Government Center:

Firearms with the following exceptions: A licensed peace officer or military person on active duty and on official business; A person with a permit to carry who notifies the sheriff or the commissioner of public safety that they intend to carry in the courthouse; A person who possesses a dangerous weapon to use at trial/hearings with advanced notice to the sheriff or commissioner of public safety; A person who possesses a dangerous weapon with the express consent of the county sheriff.

Knives, bladed instruments or cutting tools (any size).

Electronic incapacitation devices.

Chemical incapacitation sprays.

Explosives.

Ammunition.

Combustible or flammable liquid.

Any other item designed or carried as a weapon capable of producing death or great bodily harm.

Any replica or toy version of the above listed items.

Any item which is illegal to possess under Minnesota law.

Also, in the courts area, in addition to all items listed above: