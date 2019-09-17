The event is free and open to the public, and will feature free gaming on various console and arcade games, tournaments, virtual reality, door prizes and more, according to a release. Attendees will have the chance to compete for over $5,000 in cash and prizes, the release said.

This regional gaming event showcases Paul Bunyan Communications’ IT and web development team, which custom built and integrated much of the online technology and leverages the speed of the GigaZone, one of the largest rural all-fiber optic Gigabit networks in the country, the release said.

This year’s main stage tournament will feature "Super Smash Brothers: Ultimate" on the esports stadium style stage in the GigaZone Championship Arena. In addition to the main stage, there will be tournaments of "Overwatch," "Fortnite," "Mario Kart 8," "Madden 20," "Magic the Gathering" Booster Drafts and more, the release said.

Registration for all tournaments will start at the Sanford Center at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, and go until the event is full.

For more information, visit www.gigazonegaming.com.