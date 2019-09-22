BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji will sponsor a screening clinic for children who may benefit from services from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Sanford Bemidji Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Clinic, 1300 Anne St.

Shrine Healthcare Medical personnel will examine all prospective patients who attend the clinic and will provide information about the Shriners Healthcare for Children. No medical procedures are performed at this clinic; it is for examination only.

Shriners Healthcare for Children focuses on treating children with orthopedic (muscle, bone and joint) conditions in an environment designed to put children at ease. Children up to age 18 are eligible for care at Shriners Healthcare for Children if there is a reasonable possibility they can benefit from the specialized services available. Acceptance is based solely on a child’s medical needs regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.