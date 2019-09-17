BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area hosted its 28th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Wednesday at the Sanford Center, which begins its fall fundraising campaign.

During the event, Dick and Jill Beardsley, United Way Campaign Chairs, announced that pacesetter businesses already have raised a total of $184,729 for the United Way of Bemidji Area, which is close to 35 percent of the United Way’s overall campaign goal of $525,000, a press release said. Pacesetter businesses conduct workplace campaigns early in the fundraising season to set the pace for the campaign.

The 2019 Pacesetter businesses are AmeriPride Services, Beltrami Electric Cooperative, First National Bank Bemidji, Norbord, Potlatch Deltic, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, RiverWood Bank, Target and United Parcel Service.

This year’s five celebrity Chili Cook-Off judges were Andrea Kingbird from Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Jamie Boyles from Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, Brett Leach from Bar 209 and Red Stu, President Faith Hensrud from BSU, and Mychal Stittsworth from Stittsworth Meats. They judged the 24 chili recipes based on the aroma, taste, texture, appearance and creativity. This year's theme was "Wild West."

First-place awards were given to to chili cooks in the following categories:

Celebrity Division Chili, RP Broadcasting

Business Division Chili, Clifty Group

Restaurant Division Chili, Lueken’s Village Foods

Corporate Division Chili, North Central Door

Non-profit Division Chili, Community Table

Other awards given out Wednesday were:

Most Creative Chili Cook Award: Northwest Minnesota Foundation

Best Presentation Award: Northern Dental Access Center

Best Name Award: Harmony Foods: “Chili the Kid”

Taster’s Choice: Lake Bemidji Bed and Breakfast

Best Overall Chili Award: North Central Door

The United Way’s campaign for the community will run through Oct. 31. Funds raised are invested in Bemidji area nonprofit agencies and programs that address root causes of the most serious human needs in the community and create real, lasting change in people's lives in the areas of education, income and health, according to a release from the United Way.