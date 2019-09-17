10 years ago

September 18, 2009 -- Students Matthew Ericksson and Alex Schussman of teacher Carolyn Johannsen’s seventh- and eighth-grades at Heartland Christian Academy conducted the annual water quality testing of Lake Bemidji at Lake Bemidji State Park. Students from Heartland have sampled Lake Bemidji on the same day and at the same spot for eight consecutive years.

25 years ago

September 18, 1994 -- Greg Lewis became Beltrami County's first county administrator in 1992, but there's more to his life than being Beltrami County's first administrator. He's a husband, a father, a decorated Vietnam War combat veteran and is licensed to practice law in four states.

50 years ago

September 18, 1969 -- Bemidji began its bid to hold the 1971 Department of Minnesota VFW Annual Convention in the city. The Bemidji VFW Post 1206 hosted the state’s investigation team, which does preliminary research into towns bidding for the convention. The Post hosted a dinner for State V.F.W. Commander Merlin Hanson and State V.F.W. Adjutant John O'Neil.

100 years ago

September 18, 1919 -- The potato house that Hamel & Webster of Bemidji have been building for the farmers at Shevlin has been completed and accepted by the building committee and is a dandy. It is built of concrete and lumber and is 40-by-80 feet, equipped with a Fairbanks wagon scale, and also a platform scale. It is owned jointly by the farmers and Hamel & Webster.