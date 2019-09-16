BEMIDJI -- Buena Vista Ski Area will hold a Fall Colors Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22. There will be family activities, food, wagon rides, music, crafts, square dancing, wood carving, walking tours, chainsaw carvings, blacksmith demonstrations and more, a release said.
Cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 5-12, and free for ages 5 and younger. Buena Vista is located 12 miles north of Bemidji, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW. For more information, visit www.bvskiarea.com or call (218) 766-9919.