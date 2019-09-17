Attendees can meet current Girl Scouts and troop leaders and register for membership on-site. Girls will make slime while parents and caregivers team up with other members of the community to form new or join existing troops. Girl Scouts is open to all girls in grades K-12. The cost is $25 annually. Scholarships are also available. All new members will receive a free T-shirt. The inclusive environment of a Girl Scout troop creates a safe space where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles and just be themselves, a release said. The girls go hiking, camping, and learn about the outdoors, volunteer in the community, learn about robotics and cyber security and create memories with new friends, the release said.

For more information, call (218) 726-4710 or visit www.girlscoutslp.org .