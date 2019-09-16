BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji WorkForce Center has changed its name to CareerForce as part of a statewide branding change.

There will be an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at both Bemidji locations to introduce the programs and services available for career seekers and employers in the community and the surrounding area.

The public is invited to enjoy refreshments at one or both of the locations, take a tour and meet staff from Rural MN CEP, Workforce Impact, DEED and Adult Basic Education.

CareerForce is located at the Westridge Commerce Center, 2300 24th St. NW and Beltrami County Community Services Building, 616 America Ave. NW, Suite 210.