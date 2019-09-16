BEMIDJI -- Young nature explorers are invited from 9 to 10 a.m. each Thursday, to The Story Tree preschool program at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road NE. Participants will discover nature through a variety of activities like stories, crafts, games and short walks. They will also have time to play in the new Nature Playscape. Children of all ages are welcome, but activities will be designed specifically for early learners. This is a series, so each program will have a different nature topic.